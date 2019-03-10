State Basketball Tournament Scores

BOYS
Class 1A Boys Championship
Central Plains 40, St. John 28
Third Place
Osborne 49, Caldwell 44
Class 2A Boys Championship
Ness City 67, Hutchinson Trinity 55
Third Place
Inman 60, Pittsburg Colgan 56, OT
Class 3A Boys Championship
Girard 49, Beloit 45
Third Place
Perry-Lecompton 57, Hays-TMP-Marian 49
Class 4A Boys Championship
KC Piper 86, Augusta 53
Third Place
Wichita Trinity 66, Chapman 43
Class 5A Boys Championship
Andover Central 58, Basehor-Linwood 47
Third Place
Maize 68, Wichita Bishop Carroll 49
Class 6A Boys Championship
BV Northwest 53, Washburn Rural 41
Third Place
Wichita Southeast 77, SM South 66
GIRLS
Class 1A Girls Championship
Central Plains 52, Hanover 34
Third Place
Thunder Ridge 54, Waverly 44
Class 2A Girls Championship
Garden Plain 47, Sterling 40
Third Place
Wabaunsee 49, Trego 33
Class 3A Girls Championship
Royal Valley 55, Cheney 52, OT
Third Place
Norton 36, Nemaha Central 33
Class 4A Girls Championship
Bishop Miege 60, KC Piper 41
Third Place
Baldwin 52, Nickerson 37
Class 5A Girls Championship
St. Thomas Aquinas 59, BV Southwest 38
Third Place
KC Schlagle 60, McPherson 54
Class 6A Girls Championship
Washburn Rural 54, Topeka 42
Third Place
Derby 71, Olathe Northwest 40