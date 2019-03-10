Saturday Sports Headlines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kamau Stokes scored 19 points and No. 18 Kansas State clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with a 68-53 victory over Oklahoma. Barry Brown added 15 points and Dean Wade had 11 as the Wildcats finished atop the conference for the second time in 42 years. Kansas State is co-champions with No. 8 Texas Tech. Kristian Doolittle scored 14 points and Jamal Bieniemy 12 for the Sooners.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored a career-high 31 points, Davide Moretti added 20 and No. 8 Texas Tech clinched at least a share of its first Big 12 regular-season title by beating Iowa State 80-73. Matt Mooney added 13 points for the Red Raiders, winners of nine straight heading into the conference tournament. Their last league crown came in the defunct Southwestern Conference in 1996.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dedric Lawson scored 23 points to help No. 13 Kansas beat Baylor 78-70. The Jayhawks finished the regular season undefeated at home at 16-0. Lawson went 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. The performance came hours after he was announced on the ballot for the John R. Wooden Award that goes to the nation’s outstanding college basketball player.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane made six 3-pointers and scored 34 points as TCU beat Texas 69-56 Saturday, handing the Longhorns a critical loss that could be a big blow to their NCAA Tournament hopes. The Horned Frogs swept the Longhorns in the regular season and sent Texas to its third finish under .500 in league play in coach Shaka Smart’s four seasons.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has fired former star quarterback Vince Young from his part-time role as a development officer for poor performance and often being absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors. The move also comes after Young had a second drunken-driving arrest within three years on Feb. 5. Young had job warnings dating back to 2017. The Associated Press obtained a copy of his March 1 firing letter through an open records request. Young declined to comment.

National Headlines

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jared Harper made four straight free throws over the final 31 seconds to help Auburn complete an 84-80 victory over fifth-ranked Tennessee. Harper had 16 points and eight assists, with his only two 3-pointers coming back to back in the final minutes. Chuma Okeke led Auburn with 22 points, one shy of his career high. The Tigers collected their fourth straight win and improved to 22-9 overall, 11-7 in the conference.

UNDATED (AP) — Second-ranked Virginia and No. 3 North Carolina have earned a share of the ACC regular-season championship. Ty Jerome scored 24 points and the Cavaliers came back from a 47-40 deficit to beat Louisville, 73-68. The Tar Heels completed a season sweep of Duke as freshman Coby White scored 21 points in a 79-70 victory over the No. 4 Blue Devils.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks picked up their NBA-leading 50th win as Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 131-114 victory against the Hornets. Brook Lopez added 25 points and eight rebounds to help Milwaukee reach the 50-win mark for only the second time in 30 years. Malcolm Brogdon and reserve Nikola Mirotic cropped in 18 points apiece for the Bucks, who went 17-for-44 from 3-point range and had six players score in double-figures.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks are the new leaders of the NHL’s Western Conference, one point ahead of the Calgary Flames. Timo Meier scored a pair of first-period goals and Kevin Labanc beat Chad Allen 3:21 into overtime to complete the Sharks’ 3-2 win over the Blues. Martin Jones needed to make just 17 saves for the Sharks, who are 13-3-1 in their last 17 games.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick played bogey-free golf in a 5-under 67 that gives him a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into the final round of the PGA’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. Fitzpatrick is at 9-under 207 through 54 holes, the highest leading score at Bay Hill through three rounds since Ben Crenshaw was at 210 in 1993. McIlroy is trying to successfully defend a title for the first time in 23 attempts.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Virginia 73 Louisville 68

Final (3) North Carolina 79 (4) Duke 70

Final Auburn 84 (5) Tennessee 80

Final (6) Kentucky 66 Florida 57

Final (9) Michigan St. 75 (7) Michigan 63

Final (8) Texas Tech 80 Iowa St. 73

Final (10) LSU 80 Vanderbilt 59

Final (11) Purdue 70 Northwestern 57

Final (13) Kansas 78 Baylor 70

Final (14) Florida St. 65 Wake Forest 57

Final Georgetown 86 (16) Marquette 84

Final (17) Nevada 81 San Diego St. 53

Final (18) Kansas St. 68 Oklahoma 53

Final (22) Wofford 99 VMI 72

Final Seton Hall 79 (23) Villanova 75

Final Temple 67 (25) UCF 62

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Sacramento 102 N-Y Knicks 94

Final Brooklyn 114 Atlanta 112

Final OT Minnesota 135 Washington 130

Final Boston 120 L.A. Lakers 107

Final Milwaukee 131 Charlotte 114

Final Portland 127 Phoenix 120

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 10 Pittsburgh 1

Final N-Y Mets 10 Boston 2

Final Atlanta 6 Detroit 4

Final Toronto 8 Philadelphia 7

Final Houston 9 St. Louis 3

Final Chi Cubs 11 L-A Angels 4

Final Cleveland 7 Colorado 1

Final L-A Dodgers 2 Seattle 0

Final Milwaukee 11 Oakland 2

Final Arizona 13 Kansas City 5

Final Milwaukee 5 L-A Angels 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 17 Tampa Bay 15

Final Chi White Sox 12 Texas 2

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Baltimore 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 8 San Francisco 0

Final Miami 2 Washington 1

Final Colorado 5 Arizona 1

Final San Diego 6 Cincinnati 2