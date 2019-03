The annual meeting of Russell Rural Water District #3 has been scheduled for Monday, March 18, 2019 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Russell RWD #3 office in Susank.

Registration will be at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting annual business and the election of Board of Director positions. Board members up for re-election are Eric Maier for a second 3-year term and to fill Mike Deines’ position.