Presentation at Barton to demystify state budget

If your mind goes numb when the state budget is discussed, this presentation is for you. Nancy McCarthy-Snyder, PhD, is prepared to demystify state budget numbers for you, with her presentation Taxes and Government Spending: How does Kansas Compare, held at 2 p.m. on March 17 in the Cavanaugh Room of the Learning Resource Center (Library) at Barton Community College.

Sponsored by Women for Kansas Barton County Chapter, McCarthy-Snyder has an extensive background in economics. Her research focused on human services and public finance, including evaluations of Kansas welfare reform programs; nonprofit governance and financial management; school finance; and a review of privatization of the Kansas child welfare system. As a professor, McCarthy-Snyder taught courses on public sector economics, state and local government budgeting, statistics, and nonprofit management. From 2010-2016, she was a member of the Kansas Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, responsible for the official state revenue estimates in the state budget.

Women for Kansas, a non-partisan organization, focuses on encouraging moderate political policies. WFK is a grassroots initiative designed to energize and educate individuals and groups of women across the state for the purpose of advocating for moderate policies, providing knowledge and tools to engage in the political process. The group’s vision statement is to restore integrity, transparency, fiscal responsibility and balance to Kansas by electing moderate candidates to public office.

Additional information about WFK can be found at womenforkansas.org. For additional information about the event, contact Pam Martin, butterfly@hbcomm.net.