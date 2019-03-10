Orchestra program performs at MSWAC Music Festival

GREAT BEND, KS – On Friday, March 2, Great Bend Middle School Orchestra attended the Dodge City MSWAC Music Festival. Under the direction of Jennifer Demaree, students performed very well with performance being scored 1-5 with 2 being the highest.

8th-grade Large Ensemble – 2 (excellent)

String Rhapsody Large Ensemble – 2 (excellent)

The following soloists received a 1 (outstanding): Lupita Cruz, Clarissa Lujan, Drew DeWitt, Aracely Pu, Yadira Alcala.

The following soloists received a 2 (excellent): Clarissa Bashor, Jordan Sohm, Katie Kuhlman, and Lucio Cordova.

This festival was open to grades 6-8 band, choir, and orchestra programs in the categories of solos, small ensembles, and large ensembles. Each performance was adjudicated unless otherwise specified; providing an overall performance rating and written comments.