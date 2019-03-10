Kansas man admits to federal child porn charges a second time

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – For the second time, a Kansas man has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Curtis Allison, 56, Leavenworth, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of possessing child pornography. In his plea, Allen admitted he was on supervised release from a prior child pornography conviction when investigators found more than 5,000 images of child pornography and 1,012 child pornography videos on his computer and storage devices.

In 2006, Allison pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in child pornography and sentenced to 121 months in federal prison. In October 2014, he began a three-year term of supervise release. Within six months, he violated the terms of his release by using the internet to search for child pornography. The court revoked his supervised release and sentenced him to 24 months. He began a second supervised release in January 2017. Investigators found the child pornography in this case on his computer in August 2017.

Sentencing is set for May 20. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in federal prison.