Kan. man seriously injured after crash into bridge pillar

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Honda Accord driven by Timothy Lee McKown, 51, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 135 taking the exit to Kellogg Eastbound.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It ran off the roadway on the right side and collided with the bridge pillar.

McKown was transported to Wesley Medical Center in serious condition. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.