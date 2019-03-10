Kan. man accused of felony aggravated assault after SUV crash into house

COWLEY COUNTY — A Kansas man arrested after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the front portion of a house during an argument made an initial court appearance Thursday

Just before 7 a.m. February 16, police responded to a residence in the 1700 block of North Eighth Street in Arkansas City after the incident was reported, according to a media release.

They determined that Kevin Lee Kenemore, 40, Winfield, had been in an argument with a 25-year-old Arkansas City woman. During the argument, he drove his 2005 Toyota Highlander into the front of the residence.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision. Kenemore allegedly fled the scene on foot, but was located a short time later and apprehended.

Kenemore was booked on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is due back in court April 4, according to the Cowley County Attorney’s office.