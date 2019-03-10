Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors
Sunday, March 10th
2401 Jefferson St, Great Bend
Price: $149,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldewll Banker Real Estate
5412 Navajo Rd, Great Bend
Price: $129,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldewll Banker Real Estate
2301 32nd St Pl, Great Bend
Price: $119,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
1900 Van Buren St, Great Bend
Price: $99,500
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker Real Estate
1416 Taft St, Great Bend
Price: $95,000
1:30P – 3:00P
Coldwell Banker Real Estate
2220 Van Buren St, Great Bend
Price: $89,000
1:30P – 3:00P
Coldwell Banker Real Estate
More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!