Barton AG Instructor Dr. Vic Martin – Agriculture Wants You

As this is being written, the weather forecast actually sounds as though we will experience spring like weather this weekend. Wheat producers and summer row crop producers need several things to happen. Wheat producers need the ground in many areas to dry out so they can apply nitrogen fertilizer and/or apply herbicide. Many also need to first determine what they have as late planted wheat in many areas hasn’t emerged and they need to evaluate what they have first. Corn planting is potentially less than six weeks away most years. However, the soil needs to dramatically warm up and dry out enough to get ready. Ideally, the soil temperature should be a minimum of fifty degrees Fahrenheit at noon at a two-inch depth. The downside for the forecast is twofold. First while warmer, temperatures are still below normal. And worse, significant rains are projected. When things improve, the agricultural community will become beyond busy. This past week it was reported the overall unemployment rate was around 3.7% which on the surface is good. The downside was that only 20,000 or so jobs were added. This presents both challenges and opportunities for workers and for employers.

The Median Household income for Barton County is approximately $45,000 dollars. In English, half the households earn more than this and half make less. This is household income, not individual income. That is an hourly income of around $21.50 for standard work year per household but most households have more than one individual working. If two are working full-time, the average hourly salary is a little under $11 per hour. Not so good. People need better paying jobs with benefits. Today’s focus, the agricultural industry, needs workers, competent workers, and many of them. These are jobs with good wages, opportunities for overtime and often bonuses with benefits and stability.

Therefore, we have two mutual interests: individuals/households needing a better, more stable standard of living, and employers needing good, competent help. The major challenge is twofold. Needing responsible people to apply for these positions and when identified training them. How can we solve this challenge?

There are not enough individuals with farm backgrounds for all these positions, even if all “farm kids” stayed in agriculture. People without an agriculture background don’t seem to realize the opportunities or if they do, that they aren’t qualified. This includes those graduating high school and older, more experienced individuals. Ag employers are looking for the right individual with the right soft skills and know they can be trained.

Individuals looking for careers, not simply a job, and bettering themselves need to expand the areas they are considering and consider certificate or two-year degree options. Help is available from the state for unemployed and under-employed individuals for training.

Some employers need to also think outside the box for employees that perhaps don’t possess a traditional ag background.

A good way for both sides to start is to attend the Education and Employment Expo at the CNH lab on the Barton Community College Campus, March 20 from 1 until 7 pm with over 20 area employers, short term technical programs, and information on financial assistance. For more information contact Maggie Tracy 620-792-9120.