Update: KHP identifies Kan. man who died after Jeep overturns in ditch

BROWN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Friday in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Jeep Liberty driven by Clay Kim Smith, 65, Hiawatha, was northbound in the 2200 Block of King Fisher Road one mile south of Hiawatha.

The jeep veered off the road, struck the railroad track, a culvert and overturned in the ditch.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Chapel Oaks Mortuary. He was properly restrained at at the time of the accident, according to the KHP

