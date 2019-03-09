Sunday Weather

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday A slight chance of sleet before 9am, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night Rain showers likely before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.