Sunday Weather

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
A slight chance of sleet before 9am, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday
Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night
Rain showers likely before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.