Saturday Sports Headlines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger compares playing college football to an unpaid internship and supports a bill to be introduced in Congress that would give athletes more opportunities to earn money. In a series of Tweets, the junior laid out the responsibilities that come with being a college athlete and the perceived inequities.

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA was able to claim victory Friday night after a judge ruled against the governing body for college sports in a federal antitrust lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken in Oakland, California said college football and men’s basketball players competing at the NCAA’s highest level should be permitted to receive compensation from schools beyond the current athletic scholarship, but only if the benefits are tied to education.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton and TCU have placed assistant basketball coaches on administrative leave after they allegedly took $6,000 bribes from an aspiring sports agent to send clients his way. Creighton’s Preston Murphy and TCU’s Corey Baker are on leave pending internal reviews by their schools. Yahoo Sports reported Christopher Dawkins is accused of paying the bribes. Neither is expected to be charged.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina went 1 for 2 as a designated hitter, the 36-year-old’s first game since left knee surgery in mid-December. Molina is likely to be behind the plate on Saturday, catching Adam Wainwright against Houston _ about a week ahead of the original projection for him to catch. Molina is a nine-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove.

National Headlines

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has suspended men’s basketball coach Will Wade indefinitely amid reports about his conversations with a person convicted last year of funneling money to the families of basketball recruits. LSU Chancellor F. King Alexander and athletic director Joe Alleva said in a joint statement yesterday that assistant Tony Benford will assume interim head coaching duties. Benford will handle the program until LSU can ensure that Wade’s recruiting tactics have been in full compliance with NCAA and university policies.

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Blaney has put his No. 12 Ford on the pole for Sunday’s race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix. Blaney turned a lap of 141.287 mph today to keep Penske Racing’s early season success going. Chase Elliott will start on the outside of the first row, while Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will start from Row 2. Brad Keselowski (kehs-LOW’-skee) rounded out the top five in another strong start to a weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley are co-leaders heading into the third round of the PGA’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. Fleetwood used two new clubs to eagle a pair of holes on his way to a 6-under 66 yesterday. Bradley shot a 68 and joined Fleetwood atop the leaderboard at minus-9. Keith Mitchell is among six players in a third-place tie at 5 under. Mitchell earned his first career victory at the Honda Classic last weekend.

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have picked up outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. from the Toronto Blue Jays for international signing bonus pool allocation. Smith hit .293 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 47 games with Toronto over the past two seasons. The 26-year-old is the son of former major leaguer Dwight Smith Sr., who played for the Orioles in 1994.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (15) Virginia Tech 84 Miami 70

Final (19) Buffalo 84 Bowling Green 73

Final (24) Maryland 69 Minnesota 60

Saturday Schedule

Louisville at (2) Virginia 4:00 p.m.

(4) Duke at (3) North Carolina 6:00 p.m.

(5) Tennessee at Auburn 12:00 p.m.

Florida at (6) Kentucky 2:00 p.m.

(7) Michigan at (9) Michigan St. 8:00 p.m.

(8) Texas Tech at Iowa St. 2:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt at (10) LSU 8:30 p.m.

(11) Purdue at Northwestern 2:30 p.m.

Baylor at (13) Kansas 2:00 p.m.

(14) Florida St. at Wake Forest 12:00 p.m.

Georgetown at (16) Marquette 2:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at (17) Nevada 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at (18) Kansas St. 6:00 p.m.

VMI at (22) Wofford 12:00 p.m.

(23) Villanova at Seton Hall 12:00 p.m.

(25) UCF at Temple 4:00 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 111 Dallas 106

Final Charlotte 112 Washington 111

Final Detroit 112 Chicago 104

Final Memphis 114 Utah 104

Final Toronto 127 New Orleans 104

Final Miami 126 Cleveland 110

Final Houston 107 Philadelphia 91

Final L.A. Clippers 118 Oklahoma City 110

Final Golden State 122 Denver 105

INTERLEAGUE

Final Toronto 11 Pittsburgh 0

Final Toronto 5 Pittsburgh 2

Final Kansas City 8 Cincinnati 3

Final Oakland 6 San Diego 5

Final Colorado 11 Texas 10

Final St. Louis 6 Houston 3

Final San Francisco 2 Cleveland 0

Final Chi Cubs 9 Seattle 3

Final Kansas City 7 L-A Dodgers 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 5

Final Baltimore 4 Boston 2

Final Chi White Sox 15 L-A Angels 8

Final Detroit 6 N-Y Yankees 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 3 Washington 2

Final Miami 10 N-Y Mets 3

Final Milwaukee 6 Arizona 3

Final Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 4