Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting, March 11, 2019, 9:00 a.m.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. BARTON COUNTY EMERGENCY OPERATIONS PLAN: Reviewed and Approved:

-The Kansas Planning Standards provide the requirements for Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) approval of county emergency operations plans. Pursuant to KSA 48-928(c and d) and KSA 48-929(d), KDEM has set approval requirements for the Basic Plan, all emergency support functions (ESFs), Appendixes, and Specific Annexes be reviewed and reapproved by KDEM every five years. Barton County Emergency Management submitted an updated Emergency Operations Plan to KDEM in December 2018, and received approval, pending formal adoption by the Barton County Commissioners. At this time, the Commission will be asked to adopt the plan and forward a Promulgation to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. Amy Miller, Emergency Management Director, will provide details.

C. NOXIOUS WEED: County Agreement to Treat Noxious Weeds:

-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Secretary has submitted an agreement to

treat noxious weeds on KDOT rights-of-way. Included in the contract is a price of $24.00 per

hour for operator and $51.00 per hour for the spray vehicles. Also detailed is how work shall be

recorded and what chemicals may be used. Darren Williams, County Works Director, will

provide details.

D. NOXIOUS WEED: Annual Noxious Weed Eradication Progress Report:

-Noxious weeds are one of the greatest threats to the Kansas environment. They displace native

plant species, interfere with the production of agricultural crops, increase erosion, destroy

wildlife habitat and decrease property values. The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) is

responsible for laws aiding in the control and management of noxious and invasive weeds in

Kansas. The KDA requires Kansas counties to submit an Annual Noxious Weed Eradication

Progress Report. Mr. Williams will present the annual report to the Commission.

E. COURTHOUSE EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE: Mid Continental Restoration:

-The exterior of the Courthouse was last repainted in 1993. Since that time, very little additional

maintenance has been done to the exterior. During the architectural study by WDM Architects,

it was noted that the exterior is in need of repair and moisture is infiltrating the building in

certain areas. It is recommended that Mid Continental Restoration be hired to power wash,

replace caulking, repair failed mortar joints and trim work and apply sealant coating. Phil

Hathcock, Administrator, will discuss details.

F. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period.

The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the

services provided by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-A webinar subscription is offered to member Counties by the Kansas Association of Counties.

The March webinar is entitled Special Events Sales Tax, presented by Mary Ardrey, Special

Events and ACE Team Manager, Kansas Department of Revenue. The webinar is available to

County officials at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Courthouse Conference

Room, 1400 Main – Room 101, Great Bend, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

MARCH 11, 2019

10:00 a.m. – End of Year Transfers and Current Operations – Doug Hubbard, Fire District #1

10:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, County

Administrator, is scheduled for March 14, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019.

VI. ADJOURN.