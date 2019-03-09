Great Bend American Legion to celebrate 100th anniversary

The Argonne American Legion Post 180 in Great Bend started its charter in 1919 and will be celebrating its 100th anniversary this month.

Join the American Legion for steak night and the 100th birthday party at the Legion, 1011 Kansas Avenue in Great Bend from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on March 23.

The steak dinner is $15 per person. Reservations are not required but are appreciated by calling the post at 620-793-5912. There will be a short program and recognition of past commanders and presidents as well.