Community Coordinator defining success of her job

How do you determine if a town is eventful, has successful businesses, and is a good place to live? Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes was asked how she defines success in her role as a promoter of the City of Great Bend at the City Council meeting in February.

Hayes says from the Community Coordinator side of her job, she focuses on quality of life for residents.

Christina Hayes Audio

Hayes added that it is not always easy to tie the quality of life features to dollars and success. The City of Great Bend gives the Community Coordinator marketing funds to promote existing businesses in a variety of ways that the businesses can decided if they want to participate in.

Hayes also serves as the Convention & Visitors Bureau Director and says from that side, success is determined by getting visitors to come to Great Bend and stay in hotels. The Great Bend transient guest tax, the tax applied to people’s bills for staying in hotels, was its highest ever in 2017.