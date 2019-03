bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College baseball team opened the conference season Friday at Lawson-Biggs Field with 9-5 and 4-1 victories over Garden City Community College.

Improving to 10-3 on the year, the Cougars and Broncbusters will resume the four-game set at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, two hours earlier than scheduled due to forecasted high winds sweeping through the area in the afternoon.