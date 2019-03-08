Weekend Weather

Saturday Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 49. Windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west northwest 27 to 32 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night Showers. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.