Two Kansas inmates charged for attacks on corrections officers

RENO COUNTY — The state has charged two Hutchinson Correctional Facility inmates with battery of corrections officers.

Mark Anthony Baker, 33, is charged for an incident on Dec. 6, 2018. He is also charged with trafficking contraband for having what was described as a homemade weapon used for stabbing.

Baker is serving time for numerous convictions from Labette County including first-degree murder, abuse of a child, theft, obstruction, possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Christopher Lyons is charged for an attack on Jan. 19, 2019, while the officer was performing duties at the prison.

Lyons is serving time for aggravated assault, battery and violating the offender registration act. His crimes occurred in Sedgwick County in 2013 and 2016.

Both made an appearance in Reno County District Court this week.