Update: Suspect arrested in Christmas week death of Kan. teen

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have made an arrest in the homicide of 19-year-old Jacob Bouck whose body was found Christmas Eve approximately one mile West of Wamego on the Kansas River.

Detectives with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 23-year-old Cody Lamia-Beck of Wamego, according to Sheriff Greg Riat.

He was taken into custody Wednesday on requested charges of 2nd degree murder and is currently being held at the Pottawatomie County Jail in Westmoreland. No bond has not been set, according to Riat.

The investigation into this homicide continues. The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has information about this crime to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or ptsheriff.com