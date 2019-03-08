Police: Woman in fatal Kansas drug deal shooting held on $250K bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement are investigating a fatal shooting and have made a second arrest.

Just after 6:30 p.m. February 17, police responded to a shooting call at the City Host Hotel in the 4400 Block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Police Captain Brent Allred.

Investigators learned that there were three individuals inside a reported stolen 2004 Cadillac Deville that pulled into the motel parking lot, according to Allred. There was an argument inside the vehicle. A suspect identified as 31-year-old Christopher Kemmerly shot 34-year-old Justin Gaston one time with a shotgun as he exited the vehicle. The disagreement was drug related, according to Allred.

A 26-year-old male witness told police he fount Gaston injured on the ground and rendered aid until EMS arrived. Gaston died from his injuries at the scene.

On Wednesday, police arrested 34-year-old Reyna Wallace of El Dorado on one count of 1st degree murder. She allegedly was the third suspect in the stolen Cadillac at the time of the fatal shooting. The vehicle was later located in the area of 5500 south West Street fully engulfed in flames, according to Allred. Wallace made a first court appearance on Thursday afternoon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney and remains jailed on a $250,000 Bond, according to online jail records.

On February 18, police arrested Kemmerly. He was under state supervision for multiple crimes committed in Butler County, including aggravated arson, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, criminal use of explosives, criminal damage to property and a weapons violation, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

His sentence ended in November and he is now remains jailed on charges of first-degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County inmate roster.

This fatal shooting was not a random incident and believed to be drug related.