Police track down, arrest Kansas felon for alleged hotel burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 7a.m. Wednesday, police was called to the Clubhouse Inn, 924 SW Henderson Road in Topeka for report of a burglary, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

At the scene, police found items linking 24-year-old Corey Mason, a Kansas felon, to the burglary.

When officers attempted to make contact with Mason around 8a.m., he successfully fled from officers.

At approximately 3p.m., police located Mason and attempted to stop him near SW Huntoon and Mac Vicar and he again attempted to elude officers on foot; however he was captured near 16th and Boswell.

Mason is being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for a probation violation warrant and under suspicion of felony obstruction, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, burglary, theft and criminal damage, according to Jones.

Mason has previous convictions that include burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.