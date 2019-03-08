Police K9 finds wanted Kan. burglary suspect hiding in car trunk

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on burglary and other charges after a Thursday arrest with the assistance of a K-9 officer

Just after 2p.m, a police patrol officer observed Christopher Rohan, 32, of Salina, outside a residence in the 600 block of South Fifth Street in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Rohan was wanted for three felony warrants from Saline County District Court and three misdemeanor warrants from Salina Municipal Court.

After the officer called for assistance, one of the officers at the scene observed Rohan at the back of the residence. When Rohan spotted the officer, he ran south with police in pursuit.

A K-9 officer was deployed and tracked Rohan to the trunk of a car in a garage further south in the 600 block of South Fifth Street.

Police opened the trunk and the K-9 officer was deployed to get Rohan out. Rohan received a couple of bites that resulted in lacerations to his knees and right leg, according to Forrester.

Rohan was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, where he was treated, released and booked on requested charges of felony obstruction and burglary in addition to the warrants.