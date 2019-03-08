Part – Time Evening & Weekend Customer Service Reps

TCI Answering Service is looking for part time evening and weekend customer service reps. Customer Service experience is a plus! Also, the evening shifts during the week begin at 3:00 p.m.

If you or anyone you know would be interested please email your resume to shelly@tci.kscoxmail.com or stop by 901 10th in Great Bend to complete an application.

Must be able to be here by 3:00 pm

Customer service experience preferred

Typing and spelling are very important

Being on time and being dependable are also VERY important