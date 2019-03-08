Great Bend Post

Part – Time Evening & Weekend Customer Service Reps

TCI Answering Service is looking for part time evening and weekend customer service reps. Customer Service experience is a plus! Also, the evening shifts during the week begin at 3:00 p.m.
If you or anyone you know would be interested please email your resume to shelly@tci.kscoxmail.com or stop by 901 10th in Great Bend to complete an application.

 

  • Must be able to be here by 3:00 pm
  • Customer service experience preferred
  • Typing and spelling are very important
  • Being on time and being dependable are also VERY important