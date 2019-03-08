Kan. police officer thrown through wall attempting to serve warrant

HARVEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating multiple suspects on drug and additional assault charges after a police officer was involved in a reported altercation

On Friday officers responded to the 100 block of South Main in Newton to serve an arrest warrant, according to a social media report from police. Once at the residence the officers smelled the odor of drugs.

Upon entering the house a fight ensued and an officer was thrown through a wall. The officer was not injured, according to police.

Three people were taken into custody on warrants and charges related to the fight. The department is applying for a search warrant to search the residence.

There were multiple people in the residence at the time including men, women and children. Police released no additional details Friday afternoon.