Hays High basketball coach Rick Keltner resigns

Hays High School Athletic Director Lance Krannawitter confirmed Friday that varsity basketball coach Rick Keltner has resigned. Keltner informed his team on Friday afternoon of the decision.

Keltner has been the head coach for the Indians the past 34 years. He directed the team to a 453-291 record. Keltner started his career at St. John’s-Tipton and, including those seven seasons, amassed a 536-357 record.

The Indians had just seven seasons with a sub .500 record and only two since the 1999-2000 season. The team made six state tournaments under Keltner with a three fourth-place finishes and a one third.

Hays High will begin the search for a new coach immediately.