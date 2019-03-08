Friday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Eighth-ranked Texas Tech has been helped by two grad transfers in pursuit of its first Big 12 title. Coach Chris Beard liked the returning players he had, and the experience they gained last year. But hometown standout Jarrett Culver was the only of the top five scorers back after the departures of five seniors and a pro-bound freshman. Texas Tech is 25-5 and a win in its regular season finale guarantees at least a share of the Big 12 title.

UNDATED (AP) — With Kansas out of the picture for the first time in 15 years, the Big 12 title race will come down to K-State and Texas Tech. If the Wildcats and Red Raiders both win on Saturday, they’ll share the crown. The same holds true if they lose, since the Jayhawks are guaranteed to finish at least one loss behind them.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — First-year Drake coach Darian DeVries has been named the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coach of the year. The league says that DeVries beat out Dana Ford of Missouri State and Porter Moser of Loyola (Chicago) for the honor. DeVries led Drake to a share of just their second league title since 1971 in the regular season despite being picked to finish ninth.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has learned through a person with knowledge of the deal that the Washington Redskins are acquiring quarterback Case Keenum from the Denver Broncos for a swap of 2020 draft picks. The parameters of the pending deal include a reworking of Keenum’s contract, with the Broncos paying him a $500,000 restructuring bonus and picking up half of the $7 million he was guaranteed in 2019. The Redskins would also get a seventh-round pick and send a sixth-rounder to the Broncos.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey and left guard Ramon Foster to new deals, retaining two of Ben Roethlisberger’s best blockers. Foster agreed to a two-year deal that will pay him $8.25 million and lets him stay with the club for which he’s made 131 starts since 2009. Pouncey will receive $11 million in 2020 and 2021 after having two years added to the contract that expires after this season.

UNDATED (AP) — Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia and has retired from public life. The family of the 74-year-old says Seaver will continue to work in the vineyard at his home in California. Seaver has limited his public appearances in recent years. He didn’t attend the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in January when members of the New York Mets’ 1969 World Series championship team were honored.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade is declining comment on a Yahoo report detailing a phone conversation recorded by the FBI in which Wade discusses his efforts to lure a recruit to the Tigers. The report says the FBI recording is of a conversation with Christian Dawkins, who is one of several people convicted in October of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for funneling illegal payments to families of recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State. The report also states that it is not clear if the offer Wade discusses would violate NCAA rules, or if the player and his family knew of or accepted the offer.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim will not be charged in last month’s fatal highway accident that killed Jorge Jimenez as Boeheim tried to avoid a disabled car. Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick says Boeheim was “not reckless” and added that he declined to file charges after reviewing the police accident report. Jimenez had exited the car and was standing near the guardrail when he was accidentally hit by Boeheim on Feb. 20

Thursday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday Schedule

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

INTERLEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

