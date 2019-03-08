GREAT BEND – Duane “Dewey” Lloyd Carlson, 81, of Great Bend, formerly of Leonardville and Manhattan, passed away March 7, 2019 in Great Bend, Kansas. He was born on Thursday April 8, 1937 at Park View Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas to Lloyd and Viola Carlson.

Duane graduated from Leonardville High School in 1955 and he later began working at Farm Bureau, where he built his career. He enlisted with the Army National Guard on November 19, 1958 and was honorably discharged on November 18, 1964. He met his future wife, Patricia Arlone (Krinhop) Carlson while working at Farm Bureau and they were married on September 18, 1960 at the Lutheran Church in Chapman, KS.

Duane worked for Farm Bureau for 43 years before he retired. After his retirement, he began driving vehicles for Marmie’s and Doonan’s, which allowed him the opportunity to travel the United States, which he loved. Duane spent as much time as possible with is family and friends. His favorite past times were playing golf and watching football.

Duane is survived by his sons Mark and Laurie Carlson of Overland Park and Michael and Susan Carlson of Great Bend, granddaughters Shanna, Alexandra, Nicole (fiancé Erik Anderson), and Jordan, and soon to be great grandson Oliver Lloyd Hight. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and wife.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home in Great Bend, KS with family present from 5 – 7 p.m. Services will be held at Bryant Funeral Home on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Withrow and Pastor Barbara Jones presiding. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Indian Hills Cemetery in Chapman, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be designated to Foundry Methodist Church or Trinity Lutheran Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

