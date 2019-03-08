Donald L. Sander, age 90 years, longtime Great Bend, Kansas resident, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, March 7, 2019. Don was born on September 8, 1928 at Salina, Kansas to Peter M. and Julia (Mermis) Sander. He was united in marriage to Agnes I. Karlin on February 3, 1949 at Catherine, Kansas and they moved to Great Bend in 1955. Don was an Electrician and started Don’s Electric Service in Great Bend in 1975, and continued to be active in the business until just a few short years ago. He was a longtime member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, Kansas.

Don is survived by his wife of 70 years, Agnes I. Sander of the home; three sons: Richard Sander of Arlington, Texas, John Sander (and his wife, Lori) of Great Bend, Kansas and Mike Sander (and his wife, Jeanette) of Great Bend, Kansas; two daughters: Sheila Helm of Great Bend, Kansas and Julia Novak (and her husband, Phillip) of Pleasant Hill, California; eleven grandchildren: Jannea Wright, Kevin Kowalsky, Michael Sander, Kyle Kowalsky, Rachel Shorter, Trevor Sander, Sara Potter, Takowa Sander, Cyandra Mong, Katia Novak, and Zoe Novak; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters: Lillian Dreiling of Hays, Kansas, Alice Rohr (and her husband, Al) of Mission, Texas, and Rosemary McMahon (and her husband, Dan) of Colleyville, Texas. Don was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Terri Kowalsky; one son-in-law, Mark Helm; five brothers; and four sisters.

Don’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be no visitation or services at this time. The family has requested that Memorial Contributions be designated to the St. Fidelis Cemetery Fund at Victoria, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

