Cop Shop (3/7)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/7)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:45 a.m. an unknown subject entering his apartment at 5210 10th Street 16 and taking items was reported.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:35 a.m. Naney Salcido was arrested for DWS and her vehicle was impounded by Sherman’s at 2302 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 1:16 p.m. criminal damage to property was reported at 1618 Morphy Street.

Assault

At 2:56 p.m. a battery and protective custody subject was evaluated and released at 8823 4th Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 8:57 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 424 Buckeye Street.

Kidnapping

At 11:11 p.m. a report of her ex-boyfriend coming into her residence and taking the child at 5501 9th Street 66 was made.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 11:52 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3101 Washington Street.