2-year-old injured in rural Kansas house fire has died

RENO COUNTY — Authorities reported one of the children injured in Tuesday’s rural Reno County house fire has died.

Charolette Lynn Alley, 2, daughter of Hannah Perry and Dustin Alley died from her injuries, according to a social media report from the Reno County Sheriff. 70-year-old Judy Alley also died in the blaze.

Just after 2:30a.m., Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the area of 9 E Horseshoe Lane, Pretty Prairie, in rural Reno County for the report of a structure fire with possible occupants still inside the residence.

Deputies arrived on scene within minutes of being dispatched and found a single story double-wide residence on fire, according to a media release.

The fire spread quickly to other parts of the structure It was reported that Hannah Lynn Perry, 21, was able to get out of the residence with her two children 2-year-old Charlotte and 1-year-old Wyatt and to the neighbor’s house across the street and call 911.

Hannah reported that her grandmother, 70-year-old Judy Kay Alley was still inside the residence.

The fire department was able to get the fire under control and found Judy Alley’s body. Authorities have not reported the cause of the fire.