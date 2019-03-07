Thursday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — With Kansas out of the picture for the first time in 15 years, the Big 12 title race will come down to K-State and Texas Tech. If the Wildcats and Red Raiders both win on Saturday, they’ll share the crown. The same holds true if they lose, since the Jayhawks are guaranteed to finish at least one loss behind them.

UNDATED (AP) — Devonte Graham called up his former teammates at Kansas a couple weeks ago and offered some encouraging words, along with reminding them about “the streak.” He helped keep it going for four of the 14 years that the Jayhawks dominated the Big 12. Now, one year after his departure, one of the most remarkable runs of success in major college hoops is over. Texas Tech and Kansas State are poised to win the Big 12 title.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jermaine Haley scored a career-high 28 points and West Virginia upset Iowa State 90-75. Derek Culver picked up his eighth double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Isaac Likekele had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists as last-place Oklahoma State won 67-64 at Baylor. Yor Anei added 14 points, nine rebounds and six blocks as the Cowboys snapped a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in 10 games. Baylor was denied getting its 20th win in its home finale. The Bears have lost two in a row.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, a procedure that will sideline the six-time All-Star for the upcoming season. The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Dodgers’ team physician. The recovery time is usually about a year, meaning Perez could be back for opening day next season.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says the criticism a NFL Network analyst leveled at former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray doesn’t make sense. Riley says the fact that Murray has been a winner at every level speaks for itself. Last season, he led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff in his only season as a starter at Oklahoma. He also won the Heisman Trophy and was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is calling it a “distributional problem” and not collusion as the reason dozens of baseball players have been shut out of the free agent market this offseason. Manfred told a group of Boston business executives that the percentage of revenue going to the players hasn’t changed in the past 15 years or so. He added that it’s up to the players to explain to management what they are looking for in terms of distribution of those dollars.”

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Luis Severino expects to resume a throwing program in two weeks as he tries to recover from right shoulder inflammation. He was scratched from his first planned spring-training start on Tuesday and underwent an MRI after feeling discomfort after throwing his first slider in a pregame bullpen session. Severino was the Yankees’ top pitcher last season, going 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — Yadier Molina caught teammate Miles Mikolas (MY’-koh-lahs) in a camp game today as the St. Louis Cardinals catcher continues his rehabilitation from left knee surgery. The nine-time All-Star, took part in a game played by members of the Cardinals who didn’t play in the team’s win over the Yankees. Manager Mike Schildt called it a positive day for Molina and a good day for the Redbirds.

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have released linebacker Jamie Collins, who never lived up to high expectations. Collins had two years remaining on his contract. Cleveland acquired the 29-year-old in a 2016 trade from New England. Collins made 30 starts for the Browns, recording 204 tackles, seven sacks and two interceptions.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final OT (10) LSU 79 Florida 78

Final Seton Hall 73 (16) Marquette 64

Thursday Schedule

SMU at (12) Houston 9:00 p.m.

(20) Cincinnati at (25) UCF 7:00 p.m.

Iowa at (21) Wisconsin 7:00 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 131 Minnesota 114

Final Washington 132 Dallas 123

Final Miami 91 Charlotte 84

Final San Antonio 111 Atlanta 104

Final Brooklyn 113 Cleveland 107

Final Chicago 108 Philadelphia 107

Final Utah 114 New Orleans 104

Final Phoenix 107 N-Y Knicks 96

Final Boston 111 Sacramento 109

Final Denver 115 L.A. Lakers 99

INTERLEAGUE

Final Houston 11 Miami 5

Final Pittsburgh 6 Boston 1

Final St. Louis 9 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Atlanta 8 Detroit 2

Final Toronto 9 Philadelphia 7

Final Chi Cubs 4 Kansas City 1

Final Texas 12 San Francisco 5

Final L-A Angels 6 Colorado 5

Final Cleveland 6 L-A Dodgers 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 9 Tampa Bay 6

Final Oakland 7 Seattle 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 4 Miami 0

Final Milwaukee 5 Arizona 4

Final Cincinnati 6 San Diego 4