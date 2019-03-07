State Basketball Tournament Scores

Girls Class 1A

Central Plains 63, South Gray 28

Hanover 45, Olpe 40

Thunder Ridge 56, South Central 45

Waverly 62, Rural Vista 46

Girls Class 3A

Cheney 65, Columbus 43

Nemaha Central 52, Clay Center 42

Norton 48, Scott City 45

Royal Valley 56, Eureka 36

Girls Class 5A

BV Southwest 36, Goddard 34

KC Schlagle 69, Wichita Heights 67

McPherson 57, Topeka Seaman 41

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Maize South 29

Boys Class 2A

Hutchinson Trinity 49, Mission Valley 23

Inman 71, Plainville 56

Ness City 63, Bishop Seabury Academy 61

Pittsburg Colgan 48, McLouth 41

Boys Class 4A

Augusta 57, Andale 43

Chapman 62, Anderson County 38

KC Piper 55, Parsons 52

Wichita Trinity 61, Chanute 52

Boys Class 6A

BV Northwest 75, Olathe North 70

SM South 57, KC Harmon 46

Washburn Rural 54, Lawrence Free State 45, OT

Wichita Southeast 70, Lawrence 67

Thursday Schedule for Area Teams

Class 3A Boys @ Hutchinson

Thursday

3:00 Beloit (22-1) vs Eureka (17-6)

4:45 Perry-Lecompton (20-2) vs Larned (17-6)

6:30 Atchison-MHMA (22-0) vs TMP (13-11)

8:15 Girard (19-3) vs Kingman (17-5)

Class 1A Boys @ Dodge City

Thursday

3:00 Osborne (23-0) vs Lebo (18-5)

4:45 Hanover (24-1) vs St. John (20-4)

6:30 Central Plains (24-0) vs Macksville (19-6)

8:15 Caldwell (23-2) vs Berean Academy (22-3)