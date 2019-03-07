State Basketball Tournament Scores

Girls Class 1A
Central Plains 63, South Gray 28
Hanover 45, Olpe 40
Thunder Ridge 56, South Central 45
Waverly 62, Rural Vista 46
Girls Class 3A
Cheney 65, Columbus 43
Nemaha Central 52, Clay Center 42
Norton 48, Scott City 45
Royal Valley 56, Eureka 36
Girls Class 5A
BV Southwest 36, Goddard 34
KC Schlagle 69, Wichita Heights 67
McPherson 57, Topeka Seaman 41
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Maize South 29
Boys Class 2A
Hutchinson Trinity 49, Mission Valley 23
Inman 71, Plainville 56
Ness City 63, Bishop Seabury Academy 61
Pittsburg Colgan 48, McLouth 41
Boys Class 4A
Augusta 57, Andale 43
Chapman 62, Anderson County 38
KC Piper 55, Parsons 52
Wichita Trinity 61, Chanute 52
Boys Class 6A
BV Northwest 75, Olathe North 70
SM South 57, KC Harmon 46
Washburn Rural 54, Lawrence Free State 45, OT
Wichita Southeast 70, Lawrence 67
Thursday Schedule for Area Teams
Class 3A Boys @ Hutchinson
Thursday
3:00 Beloit (22-1) vs Eureka (17-6)
4:45 Perry-Lecompton (20-2) vs Larned (17-6)
6:30 Atchison-MHMA (22-0) vs TMP (13-11)
8:15 Girard (19-3) vs Kingman (17-5)
Class 1A Boys @ Dodge City
Thursday
3:00 Osborne (23-0) vs Lebo (18-5)
4:45 Hanover (24-1) vs St. John (20-4)
6:30 Central Plains (24-0) vs Macksville (19-6)
8:15 Caldwell (23-2) vs Berean Academy (22-3)