Sheriff’s Office ready for severe weather season

Friday is the final day of “Severe Weather Awareness Week” in Kansas, a time where Kansans have been encouraged to make a plan and prepare a kit in the event of severe weather. Also reviewing their plans this week are emergency first responders and law enforcement. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says that included having deputies attend one of the two storm spotter meetings that were held Thursday at the Crest Theater. Other than that, the Sheriff says a plan is already in place on how the office handles and staffs severe weather in the county.

Brian Bellendir Audio

Bellendir says during severe storms, deputies will be spread out from north to south across the county to insure there are always eyes on an approaching severe storm.

Brian Bellendir Audio

According to the National Weather Service, a total of 45 tornadoes occurred in Kansas in 2018 which is well below the average of 62 that is determined from records beginning in 1950.

The first tornado of the year to place on May 1st in Republic County with the last tornado occurring on October 8th in Brown County.