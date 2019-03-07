Sheriff: Infant hospitalized in Kansas crash remains in critical condition

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A baby among 9 people injured in an accident just after 7a.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County remains hospitalized.

A Toyota Corolla driven by a 14-year-old girl was southbound on 135th Street West when an eastbound Ford Expedition driven by a 21-year-old woman on 71st Street South failed to stop at the stop sign, according to Sedgwick County Lt. Tim Myers. The Ford struck the Toyota.

In addition to the teen driver, the Toyota had 3 other occupants including a 39-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and an infant.

An ambulance transported the infant to Wesley Hospital with critical injuries, according to Myers. The other occupants of the Toyota, the driver and passengers in the Ford including 14-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy transported by ambulance to St. Francis.

At this time, the infant is still in critical condition, according to Myers. He did not release names of those involved.

At this time the accident is still under investigation, but preliminary results show the driver of the Ford became distracted and did not stop at the stop sign, according to Myers.