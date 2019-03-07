Police in Manhattan report another death in recent heroin, fentanyl overdoses

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of three reports of apparent drug overdoses that have been related to the use of heroin containing fentanyl over the past week and released additional details Thursday.

Just after 12:35p.m. March 2, the Riley County Police Department responded to a medical emergency in Ogden, Kansas where a 27-year-old man from Emporia was transported to a medical center for treatment and has since been released.

On March 5, at 8p.m., the RCPD responded to a medical emergencies in Manhattan involving a 50-year-old man of Manhattan who was transported to a medical center and later died. Just before 11p.m. the same evening, the RCPD responded to a medical emergency in Manhattan and found a 35-year-old man of Manhattan deceased.