Moran introduces legislation to award Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) introduced bipartisan legislation to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the members of the Women’s Army Corps who were assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion – the “Six-Triple-Eight” – during World War II. The unit served at home and in Europe where they sorted and routed mail for millions of American service members and civilians.

“As we begin to conclude our Black History Month celebrations and turn our attention to Women’s History Month, I am honored to introduce legislation advocating for Congressional Gold Medals for the women of the 6888 – the only all-black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during World War II,” said Sen. Moran. “These brave women and their service to our country deserve to hold a special spot in history and I will continue working with my colleagues in a bipartisan manner to make certain the Senate does our part in honoring their service and sacrifice.”

This legislation is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

Items to Note:

Last October, the Senate unanimously passed Sen. Moran’s resolution honoring the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Last November, Sen. Moran participated in the dedication of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion Monument at the Buffalo Soldier Memorial Park on Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.