KWEC’s Turtle Tot Club offered monthly

Turtle Tot Club, a series of nature-based programs developed for preschool-age children, ages 3 to 5, is scheduled to begin March 22 at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, continuing with one program per month.

This year’s programs start with “Sleep Tight Animals” on March 22. Children will investigate where and how animals sleep, with a story, games, activities, crafts and help from KWEC’s animals. If weather cooperates, we’ll go outside and look for some sleepy animals.

The one-hour programs, offered at no charge, introduce young children to the natural world around them with sensory experiences, while reinforcing colors, shapes, math and fine motor skills. When possible, sessions include outdoor time. Programs run from 10-11 a.m.

There is a minimum enrollment of 6 and a maximum of 12 children. Children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver and pre-registration is required by March 18. To register for classes or for more information, call 620-566-1456 or 1-877-243-9268.