Kansas man now charged with attempted-murder for standoff with police

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have upgraded charges against a 35-year-old Kansas man accused of shooting at police during a standoff last year.

Abdul Jalil Hussein was charged with several crimes after a June 29 standoff at his house.

Prosecutors upgraded a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer to attempted first-degree murder.

However, Hussein was found incompetent to stand trial last year and is being treated at Larned State Hospital.

In June 2018, Hussein allegedly battered an officer before going inside his home. He allegedly came back outside wearing body armor and pointed a gun at the officer. The two men exchanged fire but neither was hit.

He faces several other charges after an hours-long police standoff in December 2017 and violent incidents at his mother’s home.