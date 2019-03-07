Kan. woman with 4 previous convictions jailed for DUI, weapons violation

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest.

Just before midnight Tuesday, police were dispatched to 2619 SW 21st in Topeka on a report of unwanted subjects intoxicated in the parking lot, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Officers made contact with Sylvan Alexa Barnes, 26, who was attempting to drive away.

Further investigation by the officers revealed that Barnes was intoxicated and subsequently arrested for DUI.

Officers also located a firearm and narcotics in the vehicle. Barnes was transported to Shawnee County Department of Corrections and booked on requested charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana and DUI, according to Munoz.

She has previous convictions for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, violation of a protection order from abuse, criminal possession of a firearm, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

This is the 25th case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.