Great Bend High School theater presents four performances this weekend

The community is invited to attend Great Bend High School’s spring production of “Game of Tiaras,” written by Don Zolidis. Four performances will be offered this weekend: Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., and again on Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

The production will be at the Great Bend High School Auditorium, 2027 Morton. Tickets can be purchased in advance from cast members for $4 each, or they will be available at the door for $6 each.

About Game of Tiaras:

When the aging king of a Magical Kingdom (England) decides to split his empire between his three daughters, Cinderella, Belle, and the Snow Queen-who-in-no-way-resembles-a-copyrighted-character, tragedy ensues. Terrible, hilarious tragedy. Combining the gut-wrenching plot twists of the popular television series and the soul-numbing despair of Shakespearean tragedy, this adaptation of King Lear will leave you dying with laughter as the body count mounts. When you play the Game of Tiaras, you win, or you die.