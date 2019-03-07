Friday Weather

Friday Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming southeast 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west northwest 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then rain likely after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Rain before midnight, then rain and snow. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 7am. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.