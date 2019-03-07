Cop Shop (3/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/6)

Disorderly Conduct

At 10:39 a.m. a report of disorderly conduct was made at 1400 Main Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/6)

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:21 a.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & McCormick Street.

Theft

At 12:11 p.m. a theft was reported at 2019 Washington Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:04 p.m. Jordon Holley was arrested on a warrant at 1213 Baker Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.

Sick Person

At 9:04 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3103 Main Street.