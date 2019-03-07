Barton’s Stapleton named NJCAA Player of the Week

Jaylin Stapleton of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team has been named the NJCAA Division I Player of the Week.

Earning the program’s fourth KJCCC player of the week distinction a day earlier, the sophomore averaged 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 8.5 assists in victories over Neosho County and Cowley College leading the Cougars to its first Region VI semifinal game since 2014.

Stapleton began the week with a forty point effort for the program’s second highest scoring output helping Barton advance past the first round over Neosho County, second only to Wendy Okeson’s forty-two set in 2000. Draining seventeen made free throws to reset the program top single game mark, Stapleton flirted with a number of other single game achievements including a second best nineteen charity attempts while dishing out a game high five assists to go along with 10-of-16 shooting from the field including 3-of-6 behind the arc.

Moving on to the quarterfinal round at Park City’s Hartman Arena, Stapleton buried half her shots from the field, was perfect from the free throw line, and hauled down ten rebounds while dishing out twelve assists to post the Cougars’ first triple double of recent memory. The effort helped the Cougars avenge an earlier seventeen point loss to end Cowley’s season.

Barton’s season came to an end the following round in a hard fought 63-59 loss to 2nd ranked Seward County in the semifinals. Playing the Saints tough in each of the three season’s meetings, the Cougars concluded the year with its most wins since the 2009 season in wrapping the campaign record at 23-10.