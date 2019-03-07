Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/6)

BOOKED: Kevin Clawson of Larned on BTDC case for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Cale Cordell of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Juvenile male of Great Bend on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, $350 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Kevin Clawson of Larned on Barton County case for contempt of court.

RELEASED: Juvenile male of Great Bend on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, released on OR bond approved by Judge Alvord.

RELEASED: Alexandra L. Dirreen on Barton County District Court serve sentence.