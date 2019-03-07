14-year-old Kan. boy arrested for gun theft caught on camera

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported aggravated assault with a gun and have made an arrest.

On Wednesday, police in Wichita released security camera video from February 14, as a suspect approached a man working on a vehicle in his driveway in the 800 Block of North Chautauqua in Wichita.

Thanks to a tip from a citizen who saw the video, police arrested a 14-year-old boy on requested charges of aggravated assault, theft and possession of marijuana, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

In the video, the teen sneaked up from behind and grabbed the victim’s 9mm handgun from the holster on his waist. Security camera images show the suspect point the gun at the victim and telling him to back away.

The suspect ran south through the alley between Chautauqua and Erie and fired a single shot at the victim who chased him. The victim was not injured.

The teen is being held in the Juvenile Detention Facility. Because he is a minor, police have not released his name.