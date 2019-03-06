Wednesday Sports Headlines

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle had 24 points and 11 rebounds to help Oklahoma defeat No. 13 Kansas 81-68 and end the Jayhawks’ run of consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles at 14 years. Brady Manek scored 21 points and Rashard Odomes added 12 for Oklahoma, which boosted its chances of earning an NCAA Tournament bid.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Markis McDuffie had 16 points as Wichita State defeated East Carolina 72-55 on Tuesday night. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 11 points and three blocks for Wichita State (16-13, 9-8 American Athletic Conference).

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Adidas executive and two others have received prison sentences in the college basketball recruiting scandal that’s tainted two dozen schools. Former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October for funneling illegal payments to families of recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State. Gatto got nine months in prison. Dawkins and Code got six months each.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, keeping the six-time All-Star off the field for the entire 2019 season. The decision was made after Perez received a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ team physician. Perez hurt the elbow during a workout last week.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Padres prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. and Royals counterpart Adalberto Mondesi have never met, even though their life stories suggest a cup of coffee is long overdue. The sons of big league ballplayers, Tatis and Mondesi are among the most exciting shortstop prospects in baseball. And each is being counted upon to help rebuilding teams to the postseason.

National Headlines

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Arizona. Police confirmed Tuesday that the 31-year-old was stopped last week in Scottsdale, which is the team’s home during spring training. Maybin told officers he had consumed five glasses of wine earlier at a restaurant. He was subsequently placed under arrest and taken to jail, where police drew a blood sample. He was cited and released two hours later.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Former Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly has pleaded not guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing after being accused of entering a couple’s suburban Denver home uninvited. KDVR-TV reports that Kelly entered the plea on Monday in Arapahoe County District Court.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ union are near an agreement to expand active rosters by one to 26 starting in 2020 as part of a deal that would include a commitment to discuss larger economic issues after opening day. As part of the deal, the active limit from Sept. 1 to the end of the season would be lowered from 40 to 28 starting in 2020, people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A filly that suffered a catastrophic injury during training Tuesday and was euthanized was the 21st horse to die this winter at a storied Southern California racetrack that will host the Breeders’ Cup world championships for a record 10th time this fall. Seven deaths have occurred during races on the dirt oval at Santa Anita since the track’s winter meet began on Dec. 26. It’s not clear if recent heavy rains and unusual cold are to blame.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3) North Carolina 79 Boston College 66

Final (4) Duke 71 Wake Forest 70

Final (5) Tennessee 71 Mississippi St. 54

Final (6) Kentucky 80 Mississippi 76

Final (9) Michigan St. 91 Nebraska 76

Final Minnesota 73 (11) Purdue 69

Final Oklahoma 81 (13) Kansas 68

Final OT (14) Florida St. 73 (15) Virginia Tech 64

Final (17) Nevada 90 Air Force 79

Final (19) Buffalo 82 Ohio 79

Wednesday Schedule

(10) LSU at Florida 7:00 p.m.

(16) Marquette at Seton Hall 6:30 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 114 Orlando 106

Final Indiana 105 Chicago 96

Final Houston 107 Toronto 95

Final Memphis 120 Portland 111

Final Minnesota 131 Oklahoma City 120

Final Boston 128 Golden State 95

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Atlanta 1

Final Pittsburgh 10 Baltimore 4

Final Boston 8 Washington 4

Final San Diego 7 Chi White Sox 4

Final L-A Angels 9 Chi Cubs 2

Final Seattle 7 San Diego 7

Final Tampa Bay 7 2

Final Kansas City 5 Arizona 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 5 Detroit 2

Final Minnesota 9 Tampa Bay 2

Final Oakland 4 Texas 1

Final Cleveland 11 Chi White Sox 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 3 N-Y Mets 1

Final Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 1

Final Milwaukee 1 Colorado 0