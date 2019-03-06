U.S. Attorney: Mexican citizen caught with 20 pounds of meth in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY —A Mexican citizen has been charged by federal prosecutors after allegedly being found with more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in northwest Kansas.

Maria Alonso-Espinoza, 29, has been charged with one count of distributing methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

According to court documents, the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Alonso-Espinoza’s vehicle Feb. 26 on Interstate 70 in Russell County and found 21 pounds of meth.

If convicted, she faces a penalty of not less than 10 years and a fine up to $10 million. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst is prosecuting.