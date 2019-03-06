Thursday Weather

Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday Night
Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday
Rain and snow. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night
Rain and snow. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday
Rain and snow likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.