Thursday Weather

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Monday A 40 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Rain and snow. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night Rain and snow. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Rain and snow likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.