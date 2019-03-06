Police: Security camera shows teen steal gun from Kansas man

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported aggravated assault with a gun asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 2:30p.m. February 14, a suspect approached a man working on a vehicle in his driveway in the 800 Block of North Chautauqua in Wichita, according officer Kevin Wheeler.

The suspect sneaked up from behind and grabbed the victim’s 9mm handgun from the holster on his waist. Security camera images show the suspect point the gun at the victim and telling him to back away.

The suspect ran south through the alley between Chautauqua and Erie and fired a single shot at the victim who chased him. The victim was not injured.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect who is described as a 17-year-old black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.